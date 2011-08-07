It's a simple thought: Be Kind

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Contributed Photo — Above, Hunter Bair with his sign on display at Frey Village. Below, Connor Hinchliffe works on his Be Kind sign in Holly Criniti’s classroom at Reid Elementary School.

The second grade students in Holly Criniti’s class at Reid Elementary School have a simple message for everyone in Middletown and everywhere else.





Be kind.





Look closely and you should be seeing this message sprout up in little wooden hand-painted signs all over Middletown — in front of businesses, schools, and at places like the Municipal Building and the police station.





The signs are a class project to reinforce the new social studies curriculum, which emphasizes community and being a responsible citizen.





Each of the 20 students in Criniti’s class was asked to come up with a community landmark where a “Be Kind” sign could be placed. Each student then wrote a hand-written letter requesting permission to place the sign at the landmark.





The students employed math skills to determine the right length and height for the signs, each of which was custom-made for its respective location.





The signs were painted in Blue Raider yellow and blue, with a splash of pink to symbolize heart.





Wood to make the signs came from an old kitchen cabinet donated by Criniti’s mom and dad. Her dad, Tony Hepner, took care of hammering the nails.





Mia Hohenwarter, a second-grader from Middletown, wanted to put her “Be Kind” sign at Let’s Pretend. Located on Brown Street, Let’s Pretend is a place where adults and children can go to play and use their imagination.





Mia likes to go to Let’s Pretend and play, but sometimes some of the other kids misbehave, and that bothers her.





“I want them to think that they should share and be kind to each other,” said Mia, who is 7.





Kerri Meyer, the owner of Let’s Pretend, was happy to display the Be Kind sign in the flower box at the entrance to Let’s Pretend. She also wants to post Mia’s hand-written letter in the window, so everyone can read it.





“I think it’s a really neat idea to start promoting kindness,” Meyer said. “I think that we struggle with that.”





Another of Criniti’s students, 7-year-old Ty Dunn, also of Middletown, decided that his “Be Kind” sign should go in front of the borough Police Station at East Emaus and Race streets.





The police officers “are good citizens to other people, and they treat other people fairly,” Ty said.





The “Be Kind” signs made by the Reid Elementary School students are to stay up through the first week of November. However, if businesses and other locations want to keep their signs up longer, that will be ok as well, Criniti said.





Criniti and her students are hoping that their simple Be Kind message catches on. They are encouraging other people to make their own Be Kind signs. Criniti and her students are hoping to see copycat “Be Kind” signs popping up at other residences and businesses all over Middletown, and beyond.



