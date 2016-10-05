Out & About: Taking to the field with field hockey
- Details
- Published Date Wednesday, 05 October 2016 13:12
The Middletown Area High School Blue Raiders field hockey team has had a tough season, standing at 2-9 overall and 0-6 in the Mid-Penn Capital Division. Here’s a look at the team with highlights from games throughout the season.
For more photos by Don Graham of Blue Raiders field hockey, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.
Out & About: Taking to the field with field hockey
Published Date
The Middletown Area High School Blue Raiders field hockey team has had a tough season, standing at 2-9 overall and 0-6 in the Mid-Penn Capital Division. Here’s a look at the team with highlights from games throughout the season.
For more photos by Don Graham of Blue Raiders field hockey, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.