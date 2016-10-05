Middletown grad worked at presidential debate last week

Contributed photo -- Dylan Bower, a senior at Hofstra University majoring in finance, volunteered last week in the media filing center in an adjacent area to the presidential debate location, when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump squared off for the first time.

Dylan Bower wasn’t in the debate hall when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump squared off last week at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. But he was just about as close as you can come.





Bower, a senior at Hofstra majoring in finance, volunteered in the media filing center in an adjacent area to the debate location. That’s where almost all of the media — about a thousand members, he said — watched the first debate between the two presidential candidates, and where Trump talked to media after the debate was over.





The 2013 Middletown Area High School graduate assisted media outlets with whatever they needed, from getting set up at the site to helping them connect electronically.





“When you get to work at the media center like that, pretty much every news person from every channel pretty much was there,” he said. “I got to see a lot of the newspeople, see how they did their broadcasts.”





He said the experience during the debate was “really interesting.” Very few media were allowed in the debate hall, so most were working from the media center.

“It was very quiet. All you pretty much hear was people typing on their computers, everyone trying to post stuff to social media and trying to blog everything,” he said.





“Overall it was a really great experience and something I was really glad to be a part of because something like that doesn’t come along every day,” he added.





He said he had a good discussion with Bret Baier from Fox News prior to the debate.





“I was with the Hofstra TV people. We were just walking around and ran into him outside. He stopped and talked to us. Really nice guy,” he said.





Baier discussed the experience as a whole and how great of an opportunity it is for young people to be able to be there for one of the biggest political events in recent history, Bower said.





“He said it was a really great opportunity and we should take advantage of it,” Bower said.





He didn’t get to see either candidate in person. He said Clinton “just came and left,” although Trump did come to the media center afterward. But Bower said he was stationed too far in the back to get to see him.





He was able to see Megyn Kelly of Fox News and Wolf Blitzer of CNN on the air from where he worked.





He also had a brief interaction with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who started out the campaign season supporting Trump but was at the debate as a strong Clinton supporter.





Everyone who had tickets for the debate had to meet at a location off campus and then they were shuttled to the debate hall, Bower said.





“I got sent over there for a few hours to screen people’s clothing to make sure everything was appropriate,” he said. There were no problems. “Everyone was pretty well dressed.”





Cuban walked in the door and he said “hi” to Bower. He also saw Cuban later in the media center.





Bower’s work wasn’t done just during the debate. He said his days were “chaotic,” including working from 5 a.m. until after midnight on debate day, as well as long days the two days before.





“But in the end I think it was all really worth it, especially if you are interested in communications and media like that, or even politics.





“Seeing how they put something of this magnitude together. From watching them build the stage over the last couple days. Watching all the media setting up outside. Even just seeing the security. It was pretty much on lockdown. It was just a really cool opportunity,” he said.





As he heads toward graduation, Bower said he’s not sure what is next. Although he is majoring in finance, he enjoys the communications business as well.





“I’m into doing sports anchoring and sportscasting. But I’m also interested in the business side. I want to go into entertainment or media. I just don’t know if it’s a sports anchor or news anchor position or the business side,” he said.





Over the summer, he interned with Jason Bristol at CBS 21 in the sports department. He worked at WRHU FM Radio, the Hofstra student radio station. It has the unique arrangement of being the flagship station for the New York Islanders NHL team.





During the 2014-15 season, Bower said he was the producer, in charge of all the Islanders broadcasts. He said he helped out with reporting at practices and interview players, and work as an on-site engineer. He said he has not been as involved in the past year as he focuses on his major.





“Between the debate and the Islanders, I got two unique opportunities that other college students do not get to do. They are by far the greatest memories I’ll have coming out of college and they’ll be stories I’ll be able to tell for a long time,” he said.